End of the ride?

End of the ride?

Citing budget woes, NC DOT will shut down two local ferries in June

Highway Patrol seeks new Troopers

Highway Patrol seeks new Troopers

There are two training academies open for applicants

‘Talk It Out’

'Talk It Out'

More family time can prompt conversations about underage drinking

Joining the fight

Joining the fight

Chowan University professor designs face shields for frontline response to COVID-19

News

COVID cases increase behind bars

COVID cases increase behind bars

Local prisons report outbreaks; death toll grows in Bertie and Northampton

by Cal Bryant.

Jackson

Tax office, others temporarily close in Northampton

Tax office, others temporarily close in Northampton

Operations to resume next week

by Holly Taylor.

News

Enviva assists Northampton children and families during COVID-19 pandemic

Company donates laptop computers as well as becoming a Food Pantry partner Read more

by Contributor, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:18 am

News

Governor extends ‘Stay At Home’ order through May 8

Public schools closed for remainder of 2019-2020 academic year Read more

by Cal Bryant, Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:19 pm

Lewiston-Woodville

COVID case prompts protest

COVID case prompts protest

Perdue-Lewiston reports one employee has the virus

by Cal Bryant, Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:36 am

BREAKING NEWS

Vidant Health announces furloughs, reduction in salaries and work shifts

Vidant Health announces furloughs, reduction in salaries and work shifts

GREENVILLE – Facing financial challenges similar to other healthcare organizations across the nation, those further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vidant Health is taking immediate ...

by Contributor, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:24 pm

Jackson

Commissioners approve utility relocation agreement

Measures signal the start of replacing bridge on NCHS-East Road Read more

by Holly Taylor, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:36 pm

News

Scam Alert!

Scam Alert!

Protect your cash and identity from COVID-19 related schemes

by Cal Bryant, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 5:34 pm

News

COVID-19 invades local prison

COVID-19 invades local prison

Rivers Correctional has five cases

by Cal Bryant, Monday, April 20, 2020 1:57 pm

Ahoskie

Legion season canceled

Legion season canceled

Baseball coaches seek alternative league

by Cal Bryant, Friday, April 17, 2020 6:34 pm

Jackson

COVID-19 proves fatal in Northampton

COVID-19 proves fatal in Northampton

County's high number of confirmed cases is due to aggressive testing

by Cal Bryant, Friday, April 17, 2020 6:32 pm

News

Bertie prepares for COVID-19 spike

Bertie prepares for COVID-19 spike

Three new cases confirmed at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center; surveillance and isolation of all patients already underway

by Cal Bryant, Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:27 pm

BREAKING NEWS

Teen found!!

Teen found!!

MURFREESBORO – The search for a missing autistic 13-year-old has successfully ended. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said the child was found at around 9:30 ...

by Cal Bryant, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:09 pm

Murfreesboro

Search underway for autistic teen

Search underway for autistic teen

MURFREESBORO – An intensive search on the ground and in the air is currently underway near here for an autistic 13-year-old who walked away this ...

by Cal Bryant, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:10 pm

News

Bouncing Back!

Bouncing Back!

Bertie, Northampton add new COVID cases, but there is a growing number of patients who have totally recovered

by Cal Bryant, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 6:06 pm

Murfreesboro

Accident claims life of former Fire Chief

Billy Deanes served Murfreesboro for 30-plus years Read more

by Cal Bryant, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 6:04 pm

News

Sales tax hike effective July 1 in Bertie

Sales tax hike effective July 1 in Bertie

WINDSOR – On the heels of a voter-approved measure, items purchased from Bertie County businesses that are subject to state sales tax will slightly increase ...

by Cal Bryant, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 6:02 pm

News

Northampton COVID-19 cases rise

Northampton COVID-19 cases rise

Bertie and Gates counties double their number of cases over last seven days

by Cal Bryant, Friday, April 10, 2020 5:59 pm

News

Alternative Education

Alternative Education

Local, state school officials work to develop learning plans for at-home students

by Holly Taylor, Friday, April 10, 2020 5:28 pm

Ahoskie

Fleeing moped crashes into APD vehicle

Ahoskie man cited Read more

by Cal Bryant, Friday, April 10, 2020 5:25 pm

News

Cotton’s contract extended

Cotton's contract extended

HC Interim Manager agrees to work until end of June

by Cal Bryant, Friday, April 10, 2020 5:23 pm

News

HC leaders approve changes to employee leave

Adjustments made to fall in line with COVID-19 regulations Read more

by Cal Bryant, Friday, April 10, 2020 5:21 pm

News

Governor tightens social distancing measures

Governor tightens social distancing measures

Executive Order also strengthens long-term care rules and streamlines unemployment benefits process

by Contributor, Friday, April 10, 2020 5:19 pm

Murfreesboro

Relay for Life postponed

Relay for Life postponed

MURFREESBORO – Officials with Hertford-Gates Relay for Life have postponed the 20th annual event, which was slated for Friday, April 17. They cited the health ...

by Cal Bryant, Friday, April 10, 2020 5:09 pm

News

Parking lot pews

Parking lot pews

Local churches serve members with drive-in worship service

by Gene Motley, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 6:36 pm

Millenium

Johnnie Farmer poured his heart into Hertford County

Johnnie Farmer poured his heart into Hertford County

Former County Commissioner and American Legion officer dies Saturday at the age of 70

by Cal Bryant, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 6:30 pm

News

Bob Burke built a dynasty at Chowan

Legendary college basketball coach succumbs Read more

by Gene Motley, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 6:26 pm

