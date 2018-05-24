Jackson
Tax office, others temporarily close in Northampton
Operations to resume next week
Citing budget woes, NC DOT will shut down two local ferries in June
There are two training academies open for applicants
More family time can prompt conversations about underage drinking
Chowan University professor designs face shields for frontline response to COVID-19
Local prisons report outbreaks; death toll grows in Bertie and Northampton
Company donates laptop computers as well as becoming a Food Pantry partner
Public schools closed for remainder of 2019-2020 academic year
Perdue-Lewiston reports one employee has the virus
GREENVILLE – Facing financial challenges similar to other healthcare organizations across the nation, those further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vidant Health is taking immediate ...
Measures signal the start of replacing bridge on NCHS-East Road
Protect your cash and identity from COVID-19 related schemes
Rivers Correctional has five cases
Baseball coaches seek alternative league
County’s high number of confirmed cases is due to aggressive testing
Three new cases confirmed at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center; surveillance and isolation of all patients already underway
MURFREESBORO – The search for a missing autistic 13-year-old has successfully ended. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said the child was found at around 9:30 ...
MURFREESBORO – An intensive search on the ground and in the air is currently underway near here for an autistic 13-year-old who walked away this ...
Bertie, Northampton add new COVID cases, but there is a growing number of patients who have totally recovered
Billy Deanes served Murfreesboro for 30-plus years
WINDSOR – On the heels of a voter-approved measure, items purchased from Bertie County businesses that are subject to state sales tax will slightly increase ...
Bertie and Gates counties double their number of cases over last seven days
Local, state school officials work to develop learning plans for at-home students
Ahoskie man cited
HC Interim Manager agrees to work until end of June
Adjustments made to fall in line with COVID-19 regulations
Executive Order also strengthens long-term care rules and streamlines unemployment benefits process
MURFREESBORO – Officials with Hertford-Gates Relay for Life have postponed the 20th annual event, which was slated for Friday, April 17. They cited the health ...
Local churches serve members with drive-in worship service
Former County Commissioner and American Legion officer dies Saturday at the age of 70
Legendary college basketball coach succumbs