Chowan University professor designs face shields for frontline response to COVID-19

More family time can prompt conversations about underage drinking

There are two training academies open for applicants

Citing budget woes, NC DOT will shut down two local ferries in June

Operations to resume next week

Local prisons report outbreaks; death toll grows in Bertie and Northampton

News Enviva assists Northampton children and families during COVID-19 pandemic Company donates laptop computers as well as becoming a Food Pantry partner

News Governor extends ‘Stay At Home’ order through May 8 Public schools closed for remainder of 2019-2020 academic year

Lewiston-Woodville COVID case prompts protest Perdue-Lewiston reports one employee has the virus

BREAKING NEWS Vidant Health announces furloughs, reduction in salaries and work shifts GREENVILLE – Facing financial challenges similar to other healthcare organizations across the nation, those further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vidant Health is taking immediate ...

Jackson Commissioners approve utility relocation agreement Measures signal the start of replacing bridge on NCHS-East Road

News Scam Alert! Protect your cash and identity from COVID-19 related schemes

News COVID-19 invades local prison Rivers Correctional has five cases

Ahoskie Legion season canceled Baseball coaches seek alternative league

Jackson COVID-19 proves fatal in Northampton County’s high number of confirmed cases is due to aggressive testing

News Bertie prepares for COVID-19 spike Three new cases confirmed at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center; surveillance and isolation of all patients already underway

BREAKING NEWS Teen found!! MURFREESBORO – The search for a missing autistic 13-year-old has successfully ended. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said the child was found at around 9:30 ...

Murfreesboro Search underway for autistic teen MURFREESBORO – An intensive search on the ground and in the air is currently underway near here for an autistic 13-year-old who walked away this ...

News Bouncing Back! Bertie, Northampton add new COVID cases, but there is a growing number of patients who have totally recovered

Murfreesboro Accident claims life of former Fire Chief Billy Deanes served Murfreesboro for 30-plus years

News Sales tax hike effective July 1 in Bertie WINDSOR – On the heels of a voter-approved measure, items purchased from Bertie County businesses that are subject to state sales tax will slightly increase ...

News Northampton COVID-19 cases rise Bertie and Gates counties double their number of cases over last seven days

News Alternative Education Local, state school officials work to develop learning plans for at-home students

Ahoskie Fleeing moped crashes into APD vehicle Ahoskie man cited

News Cotton’s contract extended HC Interim Manager agrees to work until end of June

News HC leaders approve changes to employee leave Adjustments made to fall in line with COVID-19 regulations

News Governor tightens social distancing measures Executive Order also strengthens long-term care rules and streamlines unemployment benefits process

Murfreesboro Relay for Life postponed MURFREESBORO – Officials with Hertford-Gates Relay for Life have postponed the 20th annual event, which was slated for Friday, April 17. They cited the health ...

News Parking lot pews Local churches serve members with drive-in worship service

Millenium Johnnie Farmer poured his heart into Hertford County Former County Commissioner and American Legion officer dies Saturday at the age of 70

News Bob Burke built a dynasty at Chowan Legendary college basketball coach succumbs